Spire Wealth Management Has $102,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.08% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.17. The company has a market cap of $125.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

