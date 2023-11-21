Spire Wealth Management Has $77,000 Stock Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Viasat were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth about $468,581,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Viasat by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,292,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,295,000 after buying an additional 3,331,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Viasat by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,111,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,989,000 after purchasing an additional 452,198 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Viasat by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,194,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,114,000 after acquiring an additional 154,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 15.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,592,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,724,000 after buying an additional 342,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Stock Up 2.1 %

VSAT opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VSAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Viasat from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Viasat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Viasat in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Viasat from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viasat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 6,200 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $121,396.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24 shares in the company, valued at $469.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $130,892 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

