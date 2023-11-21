Spire Wealth Management Has $82,000 Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in IAC were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in IAC by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in IAC by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IAC during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in IAC by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in IAC during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on IAC from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on IAC from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on IAC from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.31.

IAC Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ IAC opened at $48.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $69.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 1.27.

IAC Company Profile

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.