Spire Wealth Management Has $94,000 Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 160.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Consumer Edge raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM stock opened at $112.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.48. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $107.33 and a one year high of $163.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -660.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.28.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -2,494.12%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

