Spire Wealth Management Increases Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,754 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $30,172,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 39.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 113,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 31,898 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 121,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 70,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 595,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

