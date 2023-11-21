Spire Wealth Management Purchases 1,788 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 275.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.35. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $41.75.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.