Spire Wealth Management Raises Position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRSP shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43. The firm has a market cap of $846.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.17 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,666.67%.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

