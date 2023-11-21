Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,000 Shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Free Report) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,053,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter worth $336,000.

Get Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PJP opened at $70.30 on Tuesday. Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $67.75 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.