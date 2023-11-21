Spire Wealth Management Sells 315 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after buying an additional 126,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,548,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,712,528,000 after purchasing an additional 59,582 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,091,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,684,000 after purchasing an additional 48,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $165.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.94. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.10 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.92 and a beta of 0.47.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

