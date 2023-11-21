Spire Wealth Management Takes $85,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Linde by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Linde by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:LIN opened at $408.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $197.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $382.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.11. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $302.17 and a 1 year high of $411.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC upped their price target on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LIN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.