Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SFM. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,589,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,084,000 after acquiring an additional 624,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,344,000 after acquiring an additional 57,361 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,629,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,021,000 after acquiring an additional 112,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,709 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 7,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $295,665.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,190.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $295,665.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,190.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $2,871,052.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,085 shares of company stock valued at $7,983,441 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

