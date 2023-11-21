Swiss National Bank Buys 1,900 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $13,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter worth $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter worth $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 45.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HXL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

Hexcel Stock Performance

NYSE:HXL opened at $66.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.03. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $55.59 and a 52-week high of $79.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.46 and its 200 day moving average is $69.92.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Hexcel had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

About Hexcel

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.