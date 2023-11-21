Swiss National Bank Buys 3,000 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $15,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 757.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,543,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,908 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,102.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 905,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,977,000 after purchasing an additional 829,982 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6,824.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 503,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 496,493 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,727,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,966,000 after purchasing an additional 474,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKX opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

