Swiss National Bank Buys 492,100 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,397,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 492,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $14,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 401.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 390,616 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 312,714 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 102,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 56,983 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 199,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.77.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

