Swiss National Bank Buys 492,100 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,397,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 492,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $14,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 401.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 390,616 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 312,714 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 102,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 56,983 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 199,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.
Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.
