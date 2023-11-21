Swiss National Bank Has $13.45 Million Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $13,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.21.

Brunswick Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of BC stock opened at $79.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $93.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.49.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $28,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,791.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

