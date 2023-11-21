Swiss National Bank Has $14.08 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $14,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on OLED. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.10.

Universal Display Price Performance

NASDAQ OLED opened at $165.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.35. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $103.32 and a one year high of $167.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.42.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,067.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

