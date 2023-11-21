Swiss National Bank Has $15.97 Million Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 960,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $15,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 52.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 199.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at $65,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FTI shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $13.80 to $23.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average is $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -262.00 and a beta of 1.73. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $22.78.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

