Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 198,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $13,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Light & Wonder by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Light & Wonder by 11.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNW. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

Light & Wonder Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LNW opened at $86.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 1.82. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.89.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.92 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $160,742.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $160,742.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $50,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,127.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

