Swiss National Bank Purchases 24,000 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $15,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815,650 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 99.1% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,006,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,413,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,756 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $52,110,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at about $54,024,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tempur Sealy International

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,938 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 1.5 %

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

TPX stock opened at $40.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.69. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPX. Wedbush reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TPX

About Tempur Sealy International

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.