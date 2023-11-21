Swiss National Bank Purchases 3,700 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $14,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 614,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,766,000 after buying an additional 76,753 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $114,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,290.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 0.9 %

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.43. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 144.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on STAG. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STAG

About STAG Industrial

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.