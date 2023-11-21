TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.34% of Primo Water worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,877,000 after purchasing an additional 48,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 39,817 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,471,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,217,000 after purchasing an additional 280,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 374.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 293,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 231,727 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $16.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Primo Water from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. CIBC raised Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

