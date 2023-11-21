TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,430 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after acquiring an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 68.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,722,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,584,000 after acquiring an additional 427,038 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DELL opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $74.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.65. The company has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 149.91%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 billion. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

