TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2023

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGPFree Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Targa Resources by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 42.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $86.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.99. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 2.27. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.85 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

