TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Targa Resources by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 42.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRGP

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $86.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.99. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 2.27. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.85 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.