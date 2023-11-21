TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,126 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.08% of Vail Resorts worth $7,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,612,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $98,690,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 130.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,624,000 after buying an additional 367,287 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 38.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,086,000 after buying an additional 181,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 369.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after buying an additional 124,379 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTN opened at $226.34 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.88 and a 1-year high of $269.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.28) by ($0.07). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $269.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.70) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.04%.

MTN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $272.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.33.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

