TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.07% of EastGroup Properties worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.08.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

EGP opened at $170.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.53. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.40 and a 1 year high of $188.85.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 128.61%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

