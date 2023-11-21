TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,655 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,471 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 361,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $20,167,000 after buying an additional 320,191 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,081,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.68.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $49.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.59. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $41.42 and a 52 week high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the casino operator to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

