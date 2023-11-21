TD Asset Management Inc Has $5.64 Million Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.12% of Element Solutions worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 47.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 32.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 318.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Solutions

In other Element Solutions news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $81,852.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,112.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ESI stock opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 93.66, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $599.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

