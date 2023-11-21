TD Asset Management Inc Has $6.15 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 325.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,648 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOX. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in FOX by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in FOX by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 189,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its stake in FOX by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 125,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 28,932 shares in the last quarter. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Up 0.7 %

FOX Profile

NASDAQ FOX opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $34.42.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

