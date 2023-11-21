TD Asset Management Inc Has $6.22 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,960 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.15% of Columbia Banking System worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,508,000 after buying an additional 7,465,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,102,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,985,000 after buying an additional 4,342,755 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,775,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,466,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,355,000 after buying an additional 3,398,071 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.79. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $739.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on COLB shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

