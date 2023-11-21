TD Asset Management Inc Has $7.16 Million Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,814,000 after purchasing an additional 455,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $396,532,000 after purchasing an additional 54,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 274.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,574 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $154.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.90 and a 1-year high of $173.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.60.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $175,572.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Further Reading

