TD Asset Management Inc Has $7.58 Million Stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.43% of Shutterstock worth $7,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSTK. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

SSTK opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $81.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.92.

Shutterstock last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.51. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $233.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

SSTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic decreased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

