TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 82.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,117 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.15% of Guardant Health worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Guardant Health by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average of $31.89. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on GH shares. Piper Sandler raised Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James raised Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Guardant Health

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $69,253.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,625.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.