TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,759 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.22% of Lithium Americas worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,280,000 after buying an additional 2,990,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,582,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,257,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 25.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,674,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,384,000 after purchasing an additional 343,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 321.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 233,315 shares in the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Eight Capital set a $16.50 price target on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.61.

Lithium Americas Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.89. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a current ratio of 12.43.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.