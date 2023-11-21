TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.12% of Brookfield Renewable worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth $35,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 76.9% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 20.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

BEPC stock opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.55 and a beta of 1.08. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $36.16.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -275.51%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

