TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,621 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $151,220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 151.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,764,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,160 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at $61,172,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 178.5% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,646,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.76.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SYF stock opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.