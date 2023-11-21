TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INVH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 98,059.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,365,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,232 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,483,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,788,000 after purchasing an additional 997,445 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Invitation Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.26.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE INVH opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.65%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

