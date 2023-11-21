TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,856 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,307,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,785,000 after purchasing an additional 273,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,509,000 after purchasing an additional 74,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,285,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,521,000 after purchasing an additional 765,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.99. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $68.55 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 83.81%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

