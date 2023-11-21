TD Asset Management Inc Sells 1,500 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.17% of NewMarket worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth $477,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 2nd quarter valued at $760,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

NewMarket Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NEU opened at $516.44 on Tuesday. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $297.62 and a 52-week high of $518.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $468.39 and its 200-day moving average is $441.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.37.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $667.15 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 14.57%.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

