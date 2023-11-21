TD Asset Management Inc Sells 20,039 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,039 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 80,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 208,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,093,000 after acquiring an additional 17,504 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 19.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average of $63.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $85.94.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.071 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.58%.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

