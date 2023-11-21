TD Asset Management Inc Sells 35,296 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,296 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.08% of Lamar Advertising worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $99.51 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $111.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.10. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.76%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

