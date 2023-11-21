TD Asset Management Inc Sells 43,481 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,481 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,235,000 after purchasing an additional 40,426,871 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,267,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,667,000 after purchasing an additional 92,964 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,211,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,310,000 after purchasing an additional 203,443 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,808,000 after purchasing an additional 645,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $91.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day moving average is $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $76.24 and a one year high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,794,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.