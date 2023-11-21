TD Asset Management Inc Sells 6,348 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,348 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.12% of 10x Genomics worth $7,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXG. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 111.6% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,959 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 36.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,372,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,358 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 467.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,213,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after acquiring an additional 999,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,616,000. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $98,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,561,531.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.52. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

