TD Asset Management Inc Sells 6,487 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 657,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,487 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 7.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,298,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,936,000 after purchasing an additional 158,378 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 256,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,280,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,940,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,370,000 after purchasing an additional 117,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $12.78.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,072 shares in the company, valued at $423,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

