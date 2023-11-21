TD Asset Management Inc Sells 91,370 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91,370 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.05% of Packaging Co. of America worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $693,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,356,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $153.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.32 and a 200 day moving average of $143.14. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $122.20 and a 52 week high of $159.25.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.83.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

