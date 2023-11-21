TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 5.2% in the first quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:GFI opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GFI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

