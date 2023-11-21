Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP) to Issue GBX 36 Dividend

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.45) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Telecom Plus Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Telecom Plus stock opened at GBX 1,666 ($20.84) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,545.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,601.87. The company has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,002.35, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. Telecom Plus has a 12-month low of GBX 1,412 ($17.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,530 ($31.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.17.

Telecom Plus Company Profile

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

