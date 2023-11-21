Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP) to Issue GBX 36 Dividend

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.45) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Telecom Plus Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of Telecom Plus stock opened at GBX 1,666 ($20.84) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,545.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,601.87. The company has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,002.35, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. Telecom Plus has a 12-month low of GBX 1,412 ($17.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,530 ($31.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.17.
Telecom Plus Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Telecom Plus
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Safeguard your portfolio with these three bargain stocks
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Membership clubs gain leverage for the consumer rebound
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Advanced Auto Parts may be worth more in pieces than the whole
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.