The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GLU)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GLU stock opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $15.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 59,886 shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.31 per share, for a total transaction of $3,012,864.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,864.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $125,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 59,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.31 per share, with a total value of $3,012,864.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,864.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust ( NYSE:GLU Free Report ) by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,708 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

