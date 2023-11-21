Triumph Financial, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Triumph Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.23. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Triumph Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $104.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.58 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 10.47%.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Triumph Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Triumph Financial stock opened at $70.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.28. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.22. Triumph Financial has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $72.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 26,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,736,259.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,266,886.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Triumph Financial news, EVP Melissa Forman-Barenblit sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $150,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,647.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 26,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,736,259.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,266,886.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFIN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,460,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,019,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,738,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,801,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,441,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

