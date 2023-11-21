UIL Limited (LON:UTL) Announces GBX 2 Dividend

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

UIL Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of UTL stock opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.47) on Tuesday. UIL has a twelve month low of GBX 112 ($1.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 180 ($2.25). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 121.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 135.07. The stock has a market cap of £98.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stuart J. Bridges purchased 19,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £23,966.40 ($29,984.24). 77.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UIL Company Profile

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

