Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,555 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $53,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 47,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $1,604,032.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,103,385.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erik Harris sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $227,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,626.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 47,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $1,604,032.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,103,385.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,279 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.72. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $54.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.46.

RARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.30.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

